This update is focused on fixing infantry...
Infantry will now exit vehicles correctly
Infantry will now engage with small arms correctly
Infantry will now engage with MANPADS correctly
Door gunners will engage infantry correctly even when garrisoned inside a building. Please note that door gunners are not as effective against infantry in cover. Use rockets instead ːsteamhappyː
Door gunners will now engage MANPAD teams correctly and prioritise them higher than standard infantry.
You can now set how long you want the burning smoke columns of destroyed vehicles to last in the Video Options menu. This can help reduce overhead when there are lots of destroyed vehicles on the map.
Resized the MFD button text to be smaller giving me a little more space to write button functions.
Altered the trigger for loading/unload troops to now require you to actually land i.e. wheels or skids touching the ground or landing pad.
Changed depots in sectorsystem branch