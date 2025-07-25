This update is focused on fixing infantry...

Infantry will now exit vehicles correctly

Infantry will now engage with small arms correctly

Infantry will now engage with MANPADS correctly

Door gunners will engage infantry correctly even when garrisoned inside a building. Please note that door gunners are not as effective against infantry in cover. Use rockets instead ːsteamhappyː

Door gunners will now engage MANPAD teams correctly and prioritise them higher than standard infantry.

You can now set how long you want the burning smoke columns of destroyed vehicles to last in the Video Options menu. This can help reduce overhead when there are lots of destroyed vehicles on the map.

Resized the MFD button text to be smaller giving me a little more space to write button functions.