25 July 2025 Build 19361039 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is focused on fixing infantry...

  1. Infantry will now exit vehicles correctly

  2. Infantry will now engage with small arms correctly

  3. Infantry will now engage with MANPADS correctly

  4. Door gunners will engage infantry correctly even when garrisoned inside a building. Please note that door gunners are not as effective against infantry in cover. Use rockets instead ːsteamhappyː

  5. Door gunners will now engage MANPAD teams correctly and prioritise them higher than standard infantry.

  6. You can now set how long you want the burning smoke columns of destroyed vehicles to last in the Video Options menu. This can help reduce overhead when there are lots of destroyed vehicles on the map.

  7. Resized the MFD button text to be smaller giving me a little more space to write button functions.

  8. Altered the trigger for loading/unload troops to now require you to actually land i.e. wheels or skids touching the ground or landing pad.

