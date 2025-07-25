Fixes- Fixed a few issues with storages (cooking and regular ones).
- Fixed an issue with completing the rations prepper quest objective.
- Fixed an issue with stackable items breaking the placement mode.
- Fixed placement/unpacking of food storages.
- Fixed a save miniature rendering issue.
- Fixed a few animation issues with Turneep and Baui.
- Fixed an issue with characters getting stuck in bed/sleeping.
- Fixed the spawn positions of the Cloud Weaver set and now they spawn in appropriate boxes.
- Fixed a few issues with hats.
- Fixed a few missing icons.
- Fixed Gustav's animations.
- Fixed an issue with starting dialogues.
- Fixed issues with multiple items and furniture.
- Fixed the room requirements not re-appearing after Construction mode.
- Fixed an issue with the harbour.
- Fixed an issue with dirty items.
- Fixed the drop zone highlight.
Tweaks- Added skip option to the cinematic and in-game intros.
- Improved Farming island pathfinding.
- Improved camera panning.
- Improved camera work in some dialogues.
- Tweaked the alerts UI.
- Tweaked outlines on all characters.
- Enabled research tree scrolling under LMB.
- Enabled the "upgrade" option unlock.
- Added guests handling their exit via taxi if the ship is not coming.
- Added new Derret guest animations.
- Added arrow guides to some of the quests.
- Added item descriptions for some of the items in the Crafting panel. (we will be adding more of those)
Balance- Increased stone nodes drop by about 350%.
- Changed Island Catcher's crafting cost (no more iron bars needed).
- Added cogwheel drop to Barricades & broken cupboard.
- Added even more cogwheels in storages in Sandbox Mode.
- Reduced all supply (wood, metal scrap, etc.) costs by 200-400%.
Thank you,
Ancient Forge
