Fixes - Fixed a few issues with storages (cooking and regular ones).

- Fixed an issue with completing the rations prepper quest objective.

- Fixed an issue with stackable items breaking the placement mode.

- Fixed placement/unpacking of food storages.

- Fixed a save miniature rendering issue.

- Fixed a few animation issues with Turneep and Baui.

- Fixed an issue with characters getting stuck in bed/sleeping.

- Fixed the spawn positions of the Cloud Weaver set and now they spawn in appropriate boxes.

- Fixed a few issues with hats.

- Fixed a few missing icons.

- Fixed Gustav's animations.

- Fixed an issue with starting dialogues.

- Fixed issues with multiple items and furniture.

- Fixed the room requirements not re-appearing after Construction mode.

- Fixed an issue with the harbour.

- Fixed an issue with dirty items.

- Fixed the drop zone highlight.



Tweaks - Added skip option to the cinematic and in-game intros.

- Improved Farming island pathfinding.

- Improved camera panning.

- Improved camera work in some dialogues.

- Tweaked the alerts UI.

- Tweaked outlines on all characters.

- Enabled research tree scrolling under LMB.

- Enabled the "upgrade" option unlock.

- Added guests handling their exit via taxi if the ship is not coming.

- Added new Derret guest animations.

- Added arrow guides to some of the quests.

- Added item descriptions for some of the items in the Crafting panel. (we will be adding more of those)



Balance - Increased stone nodes drop by about 350%.

- Changed Island Catcher's crafting cost (no more iron bars needed).

- Added cogwheel drop to Barricades & broken cupboard.

- Added even more cogwheels in storages in Sandbox Mode.

- Reduced all supply (wood, metal scrap, etc.) costs by 200-400%.



Thank you,

Ancient Forge