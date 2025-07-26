Officers,

We continue gathering feedback and using it to find ways to improve the prologue for you. Our latest solutions bring you this patch.

AI

Suspects who previously surrendered and haven’t been restrained will return to combat when they see their accomplices arrive

Added ability of Suspects and Civilians to move away from doors when surrendering

Added ability of Suspects to perform a quick reload in the ‘fake surrendering’ mechanic if they need it

Updated system for NPCs choosing a position where they will surrender

Adjusted Suspects’ vision and hearing

Adjusted weapon spread for shooting through doors

Updated shooting logic of Suspects – they will now save ammo if they can't see their target well

Adjusted burst length for the ‘firing through objects’ mechanic – Suspects will now shoot through them with automatic fire

Improved focus system for Civilians (now they turn around more naturally)