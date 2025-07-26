Officers,
SWAT Commander is coming to Early Access on July 31st!
We continue gathering feedback and using it to find ways to improve the prologue for you. Our latest solutions bring you this patch.
AI
Suspects who previously surrendered and haven’t been restrained will return to combat when they see their accomplices arrive
Added ability of Suspects and Civilians to move away from doors when surrendering
Added ability of Suspects to perform a quick reload in the ‘fake surrendering’ mechanic if they need it
Updated system for NPCs choosing a position where they will surrender
Adjusted Suspects’ vision and hearing
Adjusted weapon spread for shooting through doors
Updated shooting logic of Suspects – they will now save ammo if they can't see their target well
Adjusted burst length for the ‘firing through objects’ mechanic – Suspects will now shoot through them with automatic fire
Improved focus system for Civilians (now they turn around more naturally)
Fixed an issue where Civilians would follow compliance orders from Officers even if they were far away or behind a wall
GAMEPLAY
Added the ability to check the status of the door without opening it (‘C’ key by default, also supported for gamepad)
Added game pause when gamepad is disconnected
Changed default game difficulty level to ‘Easy’
Rebalanced bleeding mechanic – you need to walk a greater distance before you take damage from blood loss
Rebalanced conditions for receiving Evidence/Suspect progression hints
Disabled the ‘firing through objects’ mechanic for Suspects when these conditions are met: no auto or burst fire mode is available for Suspects, ‘Easy’ difficulty level is enabled, the target door is metal, a mirroring Officer is behind the target door
Disabled window frame collision for grenades
Fixed issues with various door interactions: e.g. deploying C2, wedging, working with locks, retrieving installed devices
Fixed Sniper weapon firing issues (shooting, noise generation)
Fixed Sniper reporting previously reported NPCs
Players will no longer receive a penalty for using lethal force against Suspects who are throwing a grenade
Fixed issues with reporting of dead bodies
Fixed an issue with Officers transitioning from a leaning to a sprint state
Fixed door lock and C2 interaction outlines on barricaded doors
Fixed player camera shake when tasing NPCs
Fixed an issue where progression hints would spawn too early if it took the game’s session a longer time to load for the host
NETWORK
Updated mission launching process – fixed the issue of repeated client reconnects when loading a mission if the host’s processing is slowed down by various factors, e.g. playing on HDD
Traffic optimization which should resolve many random disconnection issues
Added current ping display to UI (appearing for the client when ping is above 100 ms)
EQUIPMENT
Updated the AC-60 rifle magazine mesh size to match its capacity
Updated idle animation for the PA-500
Fixed issues with grenade flight smoothness
CHARACTERS
Fixed various visual issues with NPC meshes
ANIMATIONS
Updated NPCs’ reaction animation while surrendering
Fixed Door Wedge player interaction
Fixed interruption of NPCs’ fear animations while surrendering
Fixed C2 deployment animation issues
Fixed visual issues in the process of restraining NPCs
HOT RECEPTION LEVEL
Fixed collisions & navigation issues
Adjusted shadow rendering so that they are cast at much greater distances
Adjusted Sniper FOV
UI
Added secondary interaction for contexts when you have two options for interacting with various objects
Added 7 default loadout presets in the ‘Equipment’ screen
Added game mode sorting so that each mission has the same order of modes
Added more visible cues that mark Entrance selection and some other game settings as unavailable for session clients (some settings can only be changed by the session’s host)
Updated Injector input so that now it’s split into two interactions – healing yourself and a target Officer
Changed name of the ‘Ping’ feature to ‘Mark Location’ and adjusted its localizations; the function remains the same where it’s used to mark a specific spot in the mission’s space for other players
Updated images: cover images for some missions and tutorial loading screen images
Fixed issue where the debriefing screen did not appear on clients
Fixed an issue where the loading screen could reappear multiple times during the client loading process (noticeable in case of HDD use by host)
Fixed gamepad-related issues in the UI
Fixed issues that appeared while using multiple Pepper Sprays in the additional menu and other issues related to Pepper Spray display
Fixed an issue where progression hints would not appear if the host died
Fixed spectator camera issues
Fixed issues with show/hide HUD setting
Added missing localization for Sniper position buttons
Fixed UI display issues when removing C2
Removed tutorial screen at first launch
AUDIO
Added new TOC responses, e.g. Officer injury/death, start of mission dialogs, and more
added full voiceover to the Tutorial
added more SFX to the ‘Hot Reception’ level (environment, water, damaged lamps, etc.)
Added attenuation to some equipment animations
Updated Battering Ram attenuation and sound cue
Updated bomb disarming dialogues
Updated weapon shot attenuation
Updated Suspect footstep attenuation
Updated explosion attenuation
Fixed issues with incorrect voices for various characters
OTHER
Fixed damage-related achievements
