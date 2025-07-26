 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
popular today (admin)
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 July 2025 Build 19360977 Edited 26 July 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Officers,

SWAT Commander is coming to Early Access on July 31st!

We continue gathering feedback and using it to find ways to improve the prologue for you. Our latest solutions bring you this patch.

AI

  • Suspects who previously surrendered and haven’t been restrained will return to combat when they see their accomplices arrive

  • Added ability of Suspects and Civilians to move away from doors when surrendering

  • Added ability of Suspects to perform a quick reload in the ‘fake surrendering’ mechanic if they need it

  • Updated system for NPCs choosing a position where they will surrender

  • Adjusted Suspects’ vision and hearing

  • Adjusted weapon spread for shooting through doors

  • Updated shooting logic of Suspects – they will now save ammo if they can't see their target well

  • Adjusted burst length for the ‘firing through objects’ mechanic – Suspects will now shoot through them with automatic fire

  • Improved focus system for Civilians (now they turn around more naturally)

  • Fixed an issue where Civilians would follow compliance orders from Officers even if they were far away or behind a wall

GAMEPLAY

  • Added the ability to check the status of the door without opening it (‘C’ key by default, also supported for gamepad)

  • Added game pause when gamepad is disconnected

  • Changed default game difficulty level to ‘Easy’

  • Rebalanced bleeding mechanic – you need to walk a greater distance before you take damage from blood loss

  • Rebalanced conditions for receiving Evidence/Suspect progression hints 

  • Disabled the ‘firing through objects’ mechanic for Suspects when these conditions are met: no auto or burst fire mode is available for Suspects, ‘Easy’ difficulty level is enabled, the target door is metal, a mirroring Officer is behind the target door

  • Disabled window frame collision for grenades

  • Fixed issues with various door interactions: e.g. deploying C2, wedging, working with locks, retrieving installed devices

  • Fixed Sniper weapon firing issues (shooting, noise generation)

  • Fixed Sniper reporting previously reported NPCs

  • Players will no longer receive a penalty for using lethal force against Suspects who are throwing a grenade

  • Fixed issues with reporting of dead bodies

  • Fixed an issue with Officers transitioning from a leaning to a sprint state

  • Fixed door lock and C2 interaction outlines on barricaded doors

  • Fixed player camera shake when tasing NPCs

  • Fixed an issue where progression hints would spawn too early if it took the game’s session a longer time to load for the host

NETWORK

  • Updated mission launching process – fixed the issue of repeated client reconnects when loading a mission if the host’s processing is slowed down by various factors, e.g. playing on HDD

  • Traffic optimization which should resolve many random disconnection issues

  • Added current ping display to UI (appearing for the client when ping is above 100 ms)

EQUIPMENT

  • Updated the AC-60 rifle magazine mesh size to match its capacity

  • Updated idle animation for the PA-500

  • Fixed issues with grenade flight smoothness

CHARACTERS

  • Fixed various visual issues with NPC meshes

ANIMATIONS

  • Updated NPCs’ reaction animation while surrendering

  • Fixed Door Wedge player interaction

  • Fixed interruption of NPCs’ fear animations while surrendering

  • Fixed C2 deployment animation issues

  • Fixed visual issues in the process of restraining NPCs

HOT RECEPTION LEVEL

  • Fixed collisions & navigation issues

  • Adjusted shadow rendering so that they are cast at much greater distances

  • Adjusted Sniper FOV

UI

  • Added secondary interaction for contexts when you have two options for interacting with various objects

  • Added 7 default loadout presets in the ‘Equipment’ screen

  • Added game mode sorting so that each mission has the same order of modes

  • Added more visible cues that mark Entrance selection and some other game settings as unavailable for session clients (some settings can only be changed by the session’s host)

  • Updated Injector input so that now it’s split into two interactions – healing yourself and a target Officer

  • Changed name of the ‘Ping’ feature to ‘Mark Location’ and adjusted its localizations; the function remains the same where it’s used to mark a specific spot in the mission’s space for other players

  • Updated images: cover images for some missions and tutorial loading screen images

  • Fixed issue where the debriefing screen did not appear on clients

  • Fixed an issue where the loading screen could reappear multiple times during the client loading process (noticeable in case of HDD use by host)

  • Fixed gamepad-related issues in the UI

  • Fixed issues that appeared while using multiple Pepper Sprays in the additional menu and other issues related to Pepper Spray display

  • Fixed an issue where progression hints would not appear if the host died

  • Fixed spectator camera issues

  • Fixed issues with show/hide HUD setting

  • Added missing localization for Sniper position buttons

  • Fixed UI display issues when removing C2

  • Removed tutorial screen at first launch

AUDIO

  • Added new TOC responses, e.g. Officer injury/death, start of mission dialogs, and more

  • added full voiceover to the Tutorial

  • added more SFX to the ‘Hot Reception’ level (environment, water, damaged lamps, etc.)

  • Added attenuation to some equipment animations

  • Updated Battering Ram attenuation and sound cue

  • Updated bomb disarming dialogues

  • Updated weapon shot attenuation

  • Updated Suspect footstep attenuation

  • Updated explosion attenuation

  • Fixed issues with incorrect voices for various characters

OTHER

  • Fixed damage-related achievements

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2428732
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link