 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19360969 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A small but important update has been added to improve draft logging transparency. The system now provides more detailed insights into:

✅ Why certain players are filtered from the final draft candidate list

🎯 How soft targeting works, including what factors influenced player prioritization

These enhancements should make it easier to understand the logic behind your draft advisor’s decisions and help you fine-tune your strategy with confidence.

More updates coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2356872
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link