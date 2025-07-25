A small but important update has been added to improve draft logging transparency. The system now provides more detailed insights into:
✅ Why certain players are filtered from the final draft candidate list
🎯 How soft targeting works, including what factors influenced player prioritization
These enhancements should make it easier to understand the logic behind your draft advisor’s decisions and help you fine-tune your strategy with confidence.
More updates coming soon!
Patch Notes – Draft Logging Improvements (v1.01.b)
