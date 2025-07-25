New Level Pack: Featuring 10 new levels. Unlock it by getting knocked over 3 times in a row without standing up.

New Unlockable Outfit: A new outfit which can be unlocked by playing a match with all modifiers enabled (all modifiers need to be unlocked for this to be possible).

New Feature: We found it difficult to keep track of who is who sometimes, so we added the ability to see the names of players above their characters at any time by holding shift on keyboard, or Y or triangle on controller.

New Item Spawner: An item spawner that works like a dispenser has been added to some of the new levels.

Better Widescreen support: Fixed a bug where you used to be able to see the edges of the water when playing on an ultrawide monitor.