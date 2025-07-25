Are you sure you want to view these images?

Pookie has a Fantasy 2 is a slice-of-life visual novel. you and your girlfriend Pookie have finally moved in together after overcoming a rocky past. As she chases her dream of becoming a game developer, it’s up to you to keep the lights on, food on the table, and love in the air. Balance work, affection, and choices that shape your future. Will your support be enough to keep her inspired—and by your side?

🎉 Pookie has a fantasy 2 is 10% OFF during the launch sale!

Pookies Mood & Romantic Content :

Interacting with Pookie will increase her satisfaction level. Keep her mood high to unlock exclusive romantic content.

Dresses & Outfits :

Pookie likes dressing up so you have to buy her some to move the story.

Dates :

There are multiple dating mini games.

Gallery / Replay Feature: Once you complete a H-scene you can replay that anytime you want.

