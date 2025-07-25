The internal handling of Attack / Hit Detection and Damage Judgment has been revised for improved accuracy and consistency.

The Reset key and Fullscreen toggle key now also work in exported games . → Settings are now located under: Project Settings > General > Application > Run.

Template movement now reverses direction upon collision with wall hitboxes .

Refined the menus for Other Execution Actions and Other Conditions for better organization.

The "Change Property" action now allows assigning database switches when targeting "self switches" .

Added a confirmation dialog when deleting database columns or records .

Fixed an issue where damage was not properly detected when an attack hit while moving.

Fixed a bug where damage detection failed if the hitbox was already in contact before the attack started.

Fixed an issue where AttackArea/HitArea contact conditions didn’t work unless directly under a GameObject.

Fixed a bug where rapid state switching could prevent proper attack detection.

Fixed a bug causing the error:

GodotPhysicsServer2D::body_test_motion: Parameter "body->get_space()" is null.

Fixed a crash when deleting GameObjects via GDScript.

Fixed a bug where switches with default ON state were incorrectly turned OFF by the "Reset Property" action.

Fixed an issue where sprite flipping was visually delayed for a moment after object generation.

The "Restrict Movement Area" action now functions properly even when margin is set to 0.