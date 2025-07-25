 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19360923 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⭐ System Update

The internal handling of Attack / Hit Detection and Damage Judgment has been revised for improved accuracy and consistency.

Improvements

  • Added a confirmation dialog when deleting database columns or records.

  • The "Change Property" action now allows assigning database switches when targeting "self switches".

  • AfterImage now supports AnimatedSprite2D.

  • Refined the menus for Other Execution Actions and Other Conditions for better organization.

  • Template movement now reverses direction upon collision with wall hitboxes.

  • The Reset key and Fullscreen toggle key now also work in exported games.
    → Settings are now located under:
    Project Settings > General > Application > Run.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where damage was not properly detected when an attack hit while moving.

  • Fixed a bug where damage detection failed if the hitbox was already in contact before the attack started.

  • Fixed an issue where AttackArea/HitArea contact conditions didn’t work unless directly under a GameObject.

  • Fixed a bug where rapid state switching could prevent proper attack detection.

  • Fixed a bug causing the error:
    GodotPhysicsServer2D::body_test_motion: Parameter "body->get_space()" is null.

  • Fixed a crash when deleting GameObjects via GDScript.

  • Fixed a bug where switches with default ON state were incorrectly turned OFF by the "Reset Property" action.

  • Fixed an issue where sprite flipping was visually delayed for a moment after object generation.

  • The "Restrict Movement Area" action now functions properly even when margin is set to 0.

  • Fixed an issue where timers using project variables would vary in duration depending on monitor refresh rate.

Changed files in this update

