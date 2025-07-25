⭐ System Update
The internal handling of Attack / Hit Detection and Damage Judgment has been revised for improved accuracy and consistency.
Improvements
Added a confirmation dialog when deleting database columns or records.
The "Change Property" action now allows assigning database switches when targeting "self switches".
AfterImage now supports AnimatedSprite2D.
Refined the menus for Other Execution Actions and Other Conditions for better organization.
Template movement now reverses direction upon collision with wall hitboxes.
The Reset key and Fullscreen toggle key now also work in exported games.
→ Settings are now located under:
Project Settings > General > Application > Run.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where damage was not properly detected when an attack hit while moving.
Fixed a bug where damage detection failed if the hitbox was already in contact before the attack started.
Fixed an issue where AttackArea/HitArea contact conditions didn’t work unless directly under a GameObject.
Fixed a bug where rapid state switching could prevent proper attack detection.
Fixed a bug causing the error:
GodotPhysicsServer2D::body_test_motion: Parameter "body->get_space()" is null.
Fixed a crash when deleting GameObjects via GDScript.
Fixed a bug where switches with default ON state were incorrectly turned OFF by the "Reset Property" action.
Fixed an issue where sprite flipping was visually delayed for a moment after object generation.
The "Restrict Movement Area" action now functions properly even when margin is set to 0.
Fixed an issue where timers using project variables would vary in duration depending on monitor refresh rate.
Changed files in this update