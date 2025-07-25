2025.07.25 Version 1.0.10
- [BUG FIX] When using VP of HR, sometimes they would try to fill the CEO position, so we eliminated the internal coup bug
- [BUG FIX] Possible crashes during autosave while also trying to poach an executive
- [BUG FIX] Oil wasn't loading at the extended tanker loading building
- [BUG FIX] A few typos and some rewording for clarity
