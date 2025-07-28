New hotfix incoming! We have a new hotfix rolling out starting today. The hotfix is going live on PC, PS and Xbox today, with other platforms to follow shortly. Crossplay will not be broken during this period.
Main fixes include:
Improved loading times. This will vary by platform, but it will be most noticeable on PC
Fix for Victory Screen appearing on interact prompts
Various crashes addressed
As always, please drop us a comment or join the Super Evil Megacorp Discord.
