28 July 2025 Build 19360883 Edited 28 July 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New hotfix incoming! We have a new hotfix rolling out starting today. The hotfix is going live on PC, PS and Xbox today, with other platforms to follow shortly. Crossplay will not be broken during this period.

Main fixes include:

  • Improved loading times. This will vary by platform, but it will be most noticeable on PC

  • Fix for Victory Screen appearing on interact prompts

  • Various crashes addressed

As always, please drop us a comment or join the Super Evil Megacorp Discord.

Changed files in this update

