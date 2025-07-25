 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19360862 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:52:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
PC & GB Versions:
  • Puzzle 9-15 was invalid. If you've already opened this puzzle you don't necessarily need to reset your whole solution but if I tell you exactly what has changed it will reveal the location of a new wall, so I won't mention specifics. It may be best to reset anyway, apologies for the inconvenience.
  • Fixed a minor visual inconsistency with the background of 5-13.

As always, if you're using the Game Boy version, please remember to swap over to this new ROM so you can receive these fixes.

