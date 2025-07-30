Gooood morning fellow Screw Drivers,

we have brought several small updates over the last couple of weeks, and we gotta admit that we were just a little bit too lazy to post the patchnotes for every one of them. But now it's time to fill you in on all the things that happened in the last couple of weeks leading up to the current version of v0.5.4.25:

You can now show the gear ratios on axles by pressing 'G' in the building editor.

We added two new platformer challenges to Pulau Mahkota

You can switch back to the old menu layout in the general settings.

You can now configure dead zones for controllers. This should help to counter stick drift. You can also see previews of the driving controls in the controls settings now.

The first person seat camera now moves a little, depending on the acceleration of the car.

Added a new seat, the passenger seat. This way you can bulid busses or multiple seats in general, but still decide where the driver should sit. (In a later update, the passenger seats will be filled with passengers ;) )

We tried to add the old dynamic camera mode again. Let us know if we did a good job. I did just copy over the code, but due to the changes in the camera system in general, it might still behave slightly different.

The start/finish checkpoint now has a beautiful checkered texture on the ground.

You can directly jump from building to driving on the supersonic map again, by holding down the 'Return' key.

We changed the power of the V engine from 78HP to 82HP.

We also increased the time between the countdown numbers again. This way, the cars should have enough time to properly spawn and stand still, before the race starts.

We moved all spawn points of challenges slightly up again, so that hopefully, cars don't spawn inside the terrain or road anymore.

In the general settings you can now enable or disable whether engines and gearboxes should provide or be provided with power through mounting holes.

In the results panel, there was a missing translation that was visible for a short time before the animation started.

In Salto Bowl, the stunt area has been missing, and is now shown correctly again.

Fixed a bug in Skate Park Heat, where the car always spawned under the map.

The remaining time of stunt challenges has been missing in general. It should be shown again now.

There have been two challenges, where the order of checkpoints was wrong, where the last landing checkpoint was falsely the first checkpoint. This should now be in correct order again.

There was a bug which prevented hinge joints directly mounted onto planetary gears to rotate. This should be fixed now.

The shadow quality settings are now applied when the game starts. You don't have to go to the settings menu and re-apply them anymore.

In the free camera mode, the scroll wheel was inverted. It should now work in the correct direction.

The unlock conditions in the tec tree sometimes weren't turning green, although they should be. This was due to rounding errors. Should now be fixed.

The camera in the building editor wasn't rotating correctly, especially when moving the mouse really fast. This should now be correct and feel a lot smoother.

Ignore steering angle did not have any effect. It should now.

Fixed the road in Trophy Run not having an underside.

Sometimes after playing a tutorial, the 'R' key stopped working to delete parts in the buliding editor. This is now fixed.

Sometimes when creating a new car, the game opened a rename panel, and got stuck there.

Fixed an exception when trying to rename the Favorites or All tab in the car categories.

Fixed, that the FPS limit was not applied.

We moved all spawn points closer to the ground in races. So when starting races, you shouldn't fall down from that far up anymore.

When gaining gems at the end of a challenge, the animation has shown the wrong amount of gems. This is now fixed.

The chroma/sensa settings should now also automaticall be applied when the game starts.

Fixed some more water that clipped through the ground on Pulau Mahkota (probably haven't fixed every spot yet tho :D )

The Go Kart 2 wheels weren't included in the tec tree. Now they are.

It was possible to unlock parts by just satisfying the conditions, and then driving the challenge once. Now you actually have to beat the bronze time to unlock the parts.

When unlocking the racing wheels, they were colored weirdly. Now they keep their black rubber color.

Fixed a bug, where uploading vehicles to the workshop did not work, if the vehicle contained any DLC parts.

Fixed the UI in the building menu, since some texts were barely readable.

Fixed some environment in Tornanti Turbolenti

Fixed the depth of field in the first person seat camera

We forgot to merge both the tec tree and ranklist career progress with the last update. This should be fixed now. All your gems, unlocked parts and challenges should now be restored.

Anti aliasing didn't work properly. This should now work, and you can configure it in the graphics settings.

The tec tree did show some parts to be locked, although they were already unlocked. Should be fixed.

Center of mass did not display for some vehicles.

Fixed the elo panels causing extreme lags.

Fixed acceleration bug, where you could increase acceleration by both using keyboard and controller simultaneously to accelerate.

Fixed a bug, where some cars spawned below the map.