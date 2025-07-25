Adjustments:
· Adjusted some early item drops and enriched the types of dropped equipment.
Fixes:
· Fixed an issue where there was no limit on obtaining items.
· Whispering can no longer be used on the map.
· Fixed animation errors in the attack actions of some unique weapons.
July 25, 1.02a Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update