 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19360805 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:14:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Adjustments:
· Adjusted some early item drops and enriched the types of dropped equipment.

Fixes:
· Fixed an issue where there was no limit on obtaining items.
· Whispering can no longer be used on the map.
· Fixed animation errors in the attack actions of some unique weapons.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3836981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link