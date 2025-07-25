Hey all-
Only two things fixed, both related to a variable that didn't get incremented, first reported here in the Steam discussions, then validated (with helpful patch suggestions) on my Discord.
If there are any other bug fixes, issues, or stuff you think can be improved, let me know.
Cheers,
Brosef
Bug fix edition from the Steam discussions
