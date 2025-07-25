 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19360782 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey all-

Only two things fixed, both related to a variable that didn't get incremented, first reported here in the Steam discussions, then validated (with helpful patch suggestions) on my Discord.

If there are any other bug fixes, issues, or stuff you think can be improved, let me know.

Cheers,
Brosef

