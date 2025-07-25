 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19360777
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi All! Quick fix in. We updated the tag system for the launcher so that they no longer automatically tag objects with "external trigger" when using external APIs.

- mtion team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1920721
