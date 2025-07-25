 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19360652
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements & Fixes

  • Matrixbit UX: You can now press Enter to rewrite your answer quickly.

  • Fixed an issue where "Enter to rewrite answer" would flash unnecessarily after correcting a wrong answer.

  • Critical bug fix: Leaderboards now update and display correctly in all game modes. (If your leaderboard score was incorrectly updated for a mode, play the mode for 2 rounds and your highest score should upload correctly)

  • Clarified that "Rank" = Global Rank in all leaderboard screens.

New Features

  • Matrix Square Mode: New challenge mode added to Matrixbit.

  • When ending a Matrixbit game, your last submitted answer is now shown.

Changed files in this update

