Improvements & Fixes
Matrixbit UX: You can now press Enter to rewrite your answer quickly.
Fixed an issue where "Enter to rewrite answer" would flash unnecessarily after correcting a wrong answer.
Critical bug fix: Leaderboards now update and display correctly in all game modes. (If your leaderboard score was incorrectly updated for a mode, play the mode for 2 rounds and your highest score should upload correctly)
Clarified that "Rank" = Global Rank in all leaderboard screens.
New Features
Matrix Square Mode: New challenge mode added to Matrixbit.
When ending a Matrixbit game, your last submitted answer is now shown.
Changed files in this update