25 July 2025 Build 19360639 Edited 25 July 2025 – 15:59:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New

New Star Of Strength Item:

  • For the Warrior & Tank class

  • Required level is 4

  • Increases damage of Basic Attack by 33%

New Dimond Shine Item:

  • For the Mage class

  • Required level is 2

  • Gain +11 Life Steal

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2860851
DLC 3132200 Depot 3132200
