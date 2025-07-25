What's New
New Star Of Strength Item:
For the Warrior & Tank class
Required level is 4
Increases damage of Basic Attack by 33%
New Dimond Shine Item:
For the Mage class
Required level is 2
Gain +11 Life Steal
Changed files in this update