 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19360535 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s time!

My final playtest for Prop Haunt has begun, and I’d love to get your feedback for the early access launch. Sign up today to guarantee your spot in the last playtest and receive four extra keys to invite your friends ASAP.

Closed Playtest Sign Ups


What to expect in the Closed Playtest:

  • 👻Features

    • Ghost and Investigator basic tutorials implemented

    • Camera controls moved to WASD and QE

    • Ghosts have a new ability: Possess Props. Possess a Prop and activate its Haunt to taunt the Investigator into reporting you for a surprise :)

  • 🐛Bug Fixes

    • The demo acceptance UI is kept fixed and only appears once now as intended.

  • 🖼️UI Updates

    • Improved flow of UI in the lobby. WorldUI Pins disappear to make selecting options easier. Camera movement 

    • New Icons for Ghost Abilities

    • New UI for Ghost to better display game state

    • Fixed UI conflicts on scoreboard

  • 🖼️Balance Changes

    • Ghosts were winning a little too easily. Increased the amount of Influence needed to perform Rituals

    • New match settings for customization:

      • Number of Haunt Charges Ghosts have

      • If prop possession is usable always or only without Haunt charges

  • 👷Known Issues

    • Temporarily disabled maintaining picked ghost/color/role when returning to the Lobby, due to it causing a hard game crash. 

    • Localizations are currently missing. Will be re-added very soon

Thank you again, and as always, Happy Haunting!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2960221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link