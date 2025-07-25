It’s time!
My final playtest for Prop Haunt has begun, and I’d love to get your feedback for the early access launch. Sign up today to guarantee your spot in the last playtest and receive four extra keys to invite your friends ASAP.
Closed Playtest Sign Ups
What to expect in the Closed Playtest:
👻Features
Ghost and Investigator basic tutorials implemented
Camera controls moved to WASD and QE
Ghosts have a new ability: Possess Props. Possess a Prop and activate its Haunt to taunt the Investigator into reporting you for a surprise :)
🐛Bug Fixes
The demo acceptance UI is kept fixed and only appears once now as intended.
🖼️UI Updates
Improved flow of UI in the lobby. WorldUI Pins disappear to make selecting options easier. Camera movement
New Icons for Ghost Abilities
New UI for Ghost to better display game state
Fixed UI conflicts on scoreboard
🖼️Balance Changes
Ghosts were winning a little too easily. Increased the amount of Influence needed to perform Rituals
New match settings for customization:
Number of Haunt Charges Ghosts have
If prop possession is usable always or only without Haunt charges
👷Known Issues
Temporarily disabled maintaining picked ghost/color/role when returning to the Lobby, due to it causing a hard game crash.
Localizations are currently missing. Will be re-added very soon
Thank you again, and as always, Happy Haunting!
