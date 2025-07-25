It’s time!



My final playtest for Prop Haunt has begun, and I’d love to get your feedback for the early access launch. Sign up today to guarantee your spot in the last playtest and receive four extra keys to invite your friends ASAP.



Closed Playtest Sign Ups



What to expect in the Closed Playtest:



👻Features Ghost and Investigator basic tutorials implemented Camera controls moved to WASD and QE Ghosts have a new ability: Possess Props. Possess a Prop and activate its Haunt to taunt the Investigator into reporting you for a surprise :)

🐛Bug Fixes The demo acceptance UI is kept fixed and only appears once now as intended.

🖼️UI Updates Improved flow of UI in the lobby. WorldUI Pins disappear to make selecting options easier. Camera movement New Icons for Ghost Abilities New UI for Ghost to better display game state Fixed UI conflicts on scoreboard

🖼️Balance Changes Ghosts were winning a little too easily. Increased the amount of Influence needed to perform Rituals New match settings for customization: Number of Haunt Charges Ghosts have If prop possession is usable always or only without Haunt charges

👷Known Issues Temporarily disabled maintaining picked ghost/color/role when returning to the Lobby, due to it causing a hard game crash. Localizations are currently missing. Will be re-added very soon



Thank you again, and as always, Happy Haunting!