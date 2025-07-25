Fixes:
- Players can no longer go into negative coin values.
- Players can no longer purchase items they cannot afford.
UI Updates:
- The Guild Roster tab is now scrollable.
- The Enter World button properly disables when loading in from the login scene.
- The "Error: Request Timeout" popup should no longer appear after login.
Hotfix 0.4.3.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1154122
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update