25 July 2025 Build 19360530
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes:
- Players can no longer go into negative coin values.
- Players can no longer purchase items they cannot afford.

UI Updates:
- The Guild Roster tab is now scrollable.
- The Enter World button properly disables when loading in from the login scene.
- The "Error: Request Timeout" popup should no longer appear after login.

