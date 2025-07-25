 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19360525 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed gamesaves crashes, new tutorial messages, fixed HUD not showing after pause screen.

Rebalanced game economy and weapon stats.

New power ups behavior to scale with game levels.
Changed game fonts and overhaul of UIs with new fonts

