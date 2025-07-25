This small update comes to polish the game's balance, improve defense information visibility, and fix several bugs that have been reported.

Balance Adjustments

Everlasting has been rebalanced due to being too difficult.

Bauble has been adjusted because one of its routes was harder than intended.

South Canicula has also been rebalanced for the same reason.

The number of Watchers summoned per division has been reduced from 6 to 3.

The cooldown (CD) of Watchers has increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Changes

All minimaps have been revised to remove the red areas that indicated defense positions.*

All map routes have been adjusted to better match the actual paths.

All conquerable buildings have been revised to ensure the improvements are fully visible within the camera view.

The Armory now gives 5 bonus resources, or 10 if you've already conquered the capital of the kingdom.

Defense signs have been visually redesigned and now adapt better to the screen:

If a defense is placed high on the screen, its sign will now appear below it to remain visible.

Several signs have had their position corrected to ensure proper centering.

In gamepad mode, the display of signs has been reworked to avoid overcrowding the screen.

*While removing the red zones might seem like a negative change, the new defense system with strengths and weaknesses means knowing the defense's location doesn't help much—you still don’t know its type or which troops will be most effective until you engage.

Bug Fixes