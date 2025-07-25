PATCH #7 IS NOW LIVE!



This patch has a small handful of gameplay quality of life improvements and bugfixes, as well as a significant assortment of new sound effects added.



However, there's a LOT more we've got done behind the scenes that'll be in the next patch, but we didn't want to put it in until it was 100% complete.



And speaking of that next patch, we're happy to announce that the next patch will have all remaining story segments left without voicework or finalized script finished off!





This "core content complete patch" will release during September 2025 if all goes well.

The level editor



Speedrun mode



More NPCs



"Challenge" map packs



CUTSCENE FIXES / ADDITIONS:

After that patch is out, we'll be focusing on free DLC for the game, including, but not limited to:And of course any bugfixes needed.-------------------------------





Added a pink "!" over Faye's head for the P6M2 double machine scene trigger in the Gratification Factory



Added more flag settings to Jon Struger's scene in P3M2, Faye's scene in P2M2, and Spartacus's scene in P1M5, all in the Celodst Resupply



Removed a line from a cutscene variant in the Volcanic Mines Hub Room scene when you return to the room that was giving conflicting info about your objectives



Removed the RNG required to trigger a specific Faux Ending



Edited a rare variant with a Faye conversation to remove plot hole regarding what Vie should know about Talia/Faye



Fixed a variant of Mackster's scene in P3M5 of the Volcanic Mines to play the correct voice lines for two lines



Fixed a bug that occurred when triggering a specific Faux Ending



Fixed a sound effect not playing during the Expander CG scene in the Uncharted Wildwoods



Fixed a variant of the ADMN Spawner's defeat scene in the Volcanic Mines that had a missing parenthesis



Fixed missing audio during Lux Lynns' scene in P3M6 of the Uncharted Wildwoods



Fixed an incorrect line during the "return to Save Pad" scenes in the Hub for the Uncharted Wildwoods



Fixed two line errors in Voitiry Cuillei's scene in Room 3 (Shifted Brane) in The End



OTHER CHANGES / FIXES / ADDITIONS:





Added over 200 sound effects throughout the game



Added alternate health orb sprites for the Uncharted Wildwoods and The End



Disabled self-stunning in multiple locations to prevent players from respawning in unintended places



Disabled the auto-jumping cybermine effect during the Vie fight in the Uncharted Wildwoods as a temporary solution to an existing bug



Changed the layout for the Miasma Containment Area (Fragment Room) in the Celodst Resupply, to prevent a rare possibility of the player overshooting the Fragment if they used a Magma Dash at the absolute boundary of the cutscene trigger, which would softlock the game



Fixed issues with numerous existing SFX



Fixed icons on the megamap showing in unexplored rooms when in a transition module



Fixed the portal not being visible on Room 42 of The End



Fixed the current objective not showing while travelling between Nodes



Fixed the gallery music not working correctly



Fixed volume issues when setting options on the title screen



Fixed WREN saying his fight dialogue while in the Laboratory



Fixed a rare issue with the Gratification Factory Hub where you could spawn upside down on the Save Pad after completing a Path



Fixed landing on top of the end-path roots of P1M4 of the Uncharted Wildwoods if you jumped as far as possible before activating the scene



Fixed visual inconsistencies in P4M3 and P1M5 of the Volcanic Mines



Fixed Talia being able to spawn in an unintended place in the Gratification Factory's first QA Room if you used a Magma Dash while entering it



That's all for now, until the September 2025 patch; we're looking forward to having all core content complete for you all!



And once you've tried the patch out, we'd like your feedback on it in a review if you get the chance!

