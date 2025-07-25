 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19360421 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We are always striving to improve. In this launch update, we have implemented a safer and cloud-integrated save system, along with several optimizations and bug fixes. We count on the support of our community to keep evolving and perfecting our indie game.

Thank you all!

Moose Games Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3588632
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link