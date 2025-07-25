Hear ye, hear ye!

Royal masons have patched up a few cracks in the castle walls, and the foul goblins causing pesky bugs have been chased far beyond the gates!

A huge thank you to all of you, noble kings, for your incredible support!

Since the game's release earlier this week, you've been setting new records every day for the number of simultaneous rulers in the kingdom, and we’ve been hard at work implementing your feedback and improving the realm.

📜Here’s what’s included in Update 1.0.2:

Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements

Fixed a crash occurring when using the Chinese input method (IME).

Implemented a system to retroactively grant players achievements for previously completed challenges that had not triggered correctly.

Resolved an issue where the "Lords of Graveyard" challenge would not complete properly.

King Leonid's initial quest now correctly grants militia, as indicated in the quest description, rather than peasants.

Fixed an issue preventing hunters from applying the slow effect to bosses.

Updated localization and resolved issues with text cropping.

Potentially fixed the Win32 function crash issue; please report if you continue to encounter it.

Quality-of-Life Improvements

Players can now increase game speed during combat.

The Graveyard is now unlocked when Threat Level 3 becomes available.

Reduced crystal costs for upgrades: Troops' Damage Levels 1, 2, and 3 Troops' HP Levels 1, 2, and 3

Ascension crystals are now automatically collected when advancing to the next Threat Level.

The Kings' gaze areas are now displayed on the pre-run screen when hovering over a king.

Troops' HP and damage popups can now be viewed even when reward notifications are hidden.

We are also working on fixing excessive memory usage by the game and introducing in-run save. We hope to release them next week, but everything will depend on the first tests we will run this weekend.



