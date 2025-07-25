



Control Check Skip Added Players can now skip control checks Remote Ore Supplying Command Added Sell ores remotely from the command panel at reduced prices, without visiting stations. Direct Mining Command Added Mine directly without using drones if you have the Mining Module. Direct mining grants x2 resources. New Weapons Added Gauss, Pulse, Gatling, and EMP weapons introduced with homing and freezing variants. Difficulty Scaling Updated Harder difficulty settings now include shorter day durations. Mission Completion Bug Fixed Missions now only complete under correct conditions. Silent Mode Command Added Makes the ship invisible to enemies, but disables movement. Auto Forward Command Added Allows your ship to move forward automatically without input. Enemy Weapons Varied Enemy ships now use a variety of weapon types. Auto Target Command Added You can now click on enemies to automatically target them. Enemy Weapon Fire Rate Added Enemy weapons now have defined firing speeds. Anomaly Visibility Bug Fixed Anomalies now correctly respect visibility and no longer deal hidden damage. Turkish Language Support Improved Localization for Turkish has been refined and expanded. New Weapon and Explosion Sounds Updated audio for better immersion in combat scenarios. Enemy Spawn Amount Increased Enemy ship count has been doubled for greater challenge. Pit Station Relocated Pit station is now placed near Vireon Planet. Operator Drone Bonus Added Operators can now extend the range of your drones.



And much more...

Beyond the items listed above, numerous other bug fixes, and minor quality-of-life adjustments have been implemented to ensure a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience.





Next Update Focus: System-Level Optimization

We are shifting our development focus toward core system optimizations. Upcoming improvements include:

Memory management enhancements

Tick rate performance improvements

Reduced draw calls and improved UI rendering performance

Threading improvements for AI logic



If you're experiencing performance issues, feel free to reach out via Discord, your feedback will be extremely valuable for the upcoming optimization update.