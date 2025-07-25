 Skip to content
Major 25 July 2025 Build 19360337
Update notes via Steam Community


Control Check Skip Added

Players can now skip control checks

Remote Ore Supplying Command Added

Sell ores remotely from the command panel at reduced prices, without visiting stations.

Direct Mining Command Added

Mine directly without using drones if you have the Mining Module. Direct mining grants x2 resources.

New Weapons Added

Gauss, Pulse, Gatling, and EMP weapons introduced with homing and freezing variants.

Difficulty Scaling Updated

Harder difficulty settings now include shorter day durations.

Mission Completion Bug Fixed

Missions now only complete under correct conditions.

Silent Mode Command Added

Makes the ship invisible to enemies, but disables movement.

Auto Forward Command Added

Allows your ship to move forward automatically without input.

Enemy Weapons Varied

Enemy ships now use a variety of weapon types.

Auto Target Command Added

You can now click on enemies to automatically target them.

Enemy Weapon Fire Rate Added

Enemy weapons now have defined firing speeds.

Anomaly Visibility Bug Fixed

Anomalies now correctly respect visibility and no longer deal hidden damage.

Turkish Language Support Improved

Localization for Turkish has been refined and expanded.

New Weapon and Explosion Sounds

Updated audio for better immersion in combat scenarios.

Enemy Spawn Amount Increased

Enemy ship count has been doubled for greater challenge.

Pit Station Relocated

Pit station is now placed near Vireon Planet.

Operator Drone Bonus Added

Operators can now extend the range of your drones.


And much more...

Beyond the items listed above, numerous other bug fixes, and minor quality-of-life adjustments have been implemented to ensure a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience.


Next Update Focus: System-Level Optimization

We are shifting our development focus toward core system optimizations. Upcoming improvements include:

  • Memory management enhancements

  • Tick rate performance improvements

  • Reduced draw calls and improved UI rendering performance

  • Threading improvements for AI logic

If you're experiencing performance issues, feel free to reach out via Discord, your feedback will be extremely valuable for the upcoming optimization update.

