Hey folks,



We moved fast to apply a quick fix to two pretty grim issues:



Some "stuck in slow-motion" cases persisted even after the 1.0.1 patch. We believe we have now fixed all of them. Let us know if it still happening for you, please.

Fixed an issue with Vengeance Mode in pre-existing save files where it would continuously turn itself off.



PSA: If you have activated Vengeance Mode since before this Hotfix, please check now on the Options menu if it is enabled.



We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these two issues in the last few hours. This sort of thing can slip when we are patching the game as fast as we have in the last 2 days, but it is no excuse - we will strive to do better in future game patches.



Cheers,

~Mark