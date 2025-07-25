 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19360220 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Tweaks

  • Show bandit pressure meter in mission 7 “livery delivery”.

Bugfixes

  • When bandit camp spawn is blocked a fallback will be selected.

    • Mission 7 “livery delivery” can no longer be blocked by critically placed city.

  • Bandit camps can no longer spawn on unreachable tiles

  • Fixed building count quest conditions when deconstructing buildings that are currently a construction site.

  • Players no longer can change gamespeed while a king dialog is beeing displayed which could lead to issues quests not getting started properly.

  • Fixed transporter capacity upgrade, making transporters only cayrring 1 item.

  • Fix economy data not being reset properly.

    • Fixes total storage numbers.

    • Fixes some cached trade data from last mission unlocking conditions for current missions.

  • Fixed a possible crash in tile cluster reveal algorithm.

  • Fixed a crash in movement component when actor did not load properly.

  • Fixed a crash where a city destruction exactly at the wrong time crashed the bandit manager.

Savegames from campaign maps Science of the Lambs, Livery Delivery and Bandit Lord Fjord may be not valid if players have encountered missing quests or bandits not spawning (Sorry).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1313291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link