When bandit camp spawn is blocked a fallback will be selected. Mission 7 “livery delivery” can no longer be blocked by critically placed city.

Bandit camps can no longer spawn on unreachable tiles

Fixed building count quest conditions when deconstructing buildings that are currently a construction site.

Players no longer can change gamespeed while a king dialog is beeing displayed which could lead to issues quests not getting started properly.

Fixed transporter capacity upgrade, making transporters only cayrring 1 item.

Fix economy data not being reset properly. Fixes total storage numbers.

Fixes some cached trade data from last mission unlocking conditions for current missions.

Fixed a possible crash in tile cluster reveal algorithm.

Fixed a crash in movement component when actor did not load properly.