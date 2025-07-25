The Tree Update is done!

Most of the following was already live, this update from today has the last finishing touches, we have decided to release this update little by little instead of all at once. If you haven't played Edengrall in the last 2 months here the new stuff you can find ingame:

There are now 15 wild trees, plus two special trees.

Non-fruit Trees: Birch, Lightwood and Darkoak

Fruit Trees: Apple, Mango, Pear, Lime, Lemon, Orange, Peach, Olives, Avocado, Cherry, Fig and Almonds

Bushes: There are 3 new types of bush that flower during spring, they do not have edible fruits, but their flowers are edible!

Wisdom Trees are an alchemically created variant of the Apples, they only grow inside Edengrall and cannot be cut down.

Ladrasil Trees are huge magical trees attuned to the seasons, their leaf colors and shapes change as the seasons pass, Fairies are attracted to these trees.

Tree Features:

Dynamic Spawning: Each tree has a prefered enviroment, they slowly populate if there is space, if you are missing one specific fruit tree in your world cut some more common trees to open space and you will eventually see the missing trees grow.

Slow growth: Trees grow slightly every day until they reach the adult stage, no sudden changes from today to tomorrow.

Realistic collision: Trunks and branches have collision and you can climb on them.

Leaf colors: Each tree has a different coloration for each season, the change is gradual, with slightly differences each day.

Leaf loss on winter: Most trees slowly lose their leaves during the peak of winter and regain them by spring.

Flowering and Fruiting: Each Fruit tree has their own fruiting season and the presence of flowers is a good indicator you are a few weeks from some tasty fruit.

Mushrooms and Vines: Parasite flora grows on tree trunks, most of them are edible.

Critters: Many critters live on trees, keep an eye out for bugs and lizards on trunks and branches as well as beehives.

Planting: Adult trees drop saplings that you can plant yourself, trees planted by the player will never die from old age. There is no limit to the amount of trees you can plant.

Tree cutting: All trees other than Wisdom Trees and Ladrasils can be cut down, most fruit trees give soft wood, if you want hard wood aim for Darkoak. Make sure to dig out the stumps or they will block the growth of new trees.

Lumberaxe: No more placeholder gathering, want wood? Chop down a tree! The charge attack can be used to cut several trees in an circular area.

There are also other smaller features that we have added while working on this update:

Gems: Mining and Scavenging can now give you gemstones, right now they can be sold to Catarina for extra money, but one day we will add more uses to them.

Better Tool Feedback: Better particles, sounds and a little bar that fills up when watering tiles.

Tokay Gecko: A new critter that can only be found on tree trunks (during night)

Spooky Bamboo Forest: The biome is now permanently covered in mist

What is next? We are now reviewing the roadmap, there will be a big update on our plans next week, we are changing a lot and we might even leave Early Access before the planned date.