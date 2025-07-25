1 Year of Early-Access Complete!

And what a year it's been! To celebrate, 0.3 is easily the largest update yet.

Several new mechanics: Armor Reinforcement, Village Donations, Furnace, + more

A new Monster & Locale, each with unique traits

Expanded Story: 5 new Objectives, tons more Dialogue, and new Events

QOL: Automatic Boat item-loading, Boat renaming, in-game Notifications, a better Journal, + more

It also comes with a brand new Roadmap that is significantly better structured, updated Steam page, and a big ol' Birthday Event in-game running for the next week+!

Birthday Event

Decorate your village, and earn a hat (or two!) while you're at it! Three art pieces by the community are up for grabs, as are some balloons! Art may continue to be added up until the event ends on August 7, so keep an eye out...

Featured art includes:

"Minrah Ponders" - by ? "Whispers of a Longlin" - by Xardio "Portrait of Illid" - by bunnyt.ea

Thank you so much to everyone who contributed! It means a great deal :')

The system is somewhat bare-bones at the moment, but will be expanded to eventually allow for repositioning and toggling decorations. This will happen after I finally rest a little, but it's the next minor update's main goal.

New Roadmap

The previous roadmap was made far too early into development, and with less understanding of my achievable pace. This Roadmap aims to fix that moving forward. Each column represents the goals of a major named update, and are a mix of new content and much-needed polish.

The idea is to have each column finished around 3 months after the former one, and is sized to where that should be achievable, but life is unpredictable so no promises other than that I'll do my best. Early-Access extends beyond this roadmap, but this should cover about the next year or so.

And Finally, the Changelog

NEW CONTENT:

- Story Continuation - 'a cold wind blows'

- New Locale with a new mechanic: Heat

- New(er) Locale on top of that

- New Monster with it's own Ultimate Move

- Anniversary Event: Unlock permanent decor for your village made by the community!

- New Crafting mechanic: Furnace

- New Recipes for the Furnace

- New Locale Items

- Armor Reinforcement system to upgrade the defense of existing pieces

- New tier of 'stoonmelt'

- Multiple new pieces of dialogue

- New NPC Portraits

- Can finally plant petrified seedpods, and potentially use them elsewhere...

- Village Donations, a way to streamline future construction upgrades

- Multiple new Farm and Workshop upgrades

- Isle 2 finally has a dynamic map

- Objectives 26 - 30

NEW QOL:

- Isle Manifest - Automatically load your boats with items to transport between Isles

- Notifications pop up at the bottom of the screen to inform you of notable things

- Can now 'right-click' a boat name to rename it

- Important Dialogue is now tracked in the Diary/Objectives box

- Volume slider in settings; better late than never!

- Can now sort Inventory (alphabetically with some exceptions, Eg. monster parts are grouped by monster)

CHANGES:

- Boats on the map are much bigger and sway in the waves

- Can't skip past very specific important dialogue boxes

- Ieyllyn has new dialogue to hint at unlocking Drai

- Tweaks to how group dialogue is presented

- Slightly increased the cost of the Wardrobe upgrade, to encourage gathering certain resources

- 'potion' renamed to 'consumable' in Inventory item descriptions

- Can now click through Music box anywhere that isn't a playback button

- 'Fused Staff' recipe unlock moved to when the Furnace is unlocked, as it now requires the Furnace to make

- 'Upload Save' changed to 'Load Save'

- Changed the categorization of some items (such as ship parts)

- Changed the in-game Dock map-projection so that x and y are on the same scale again

- Buttons to change crafting categories look more like buttons, and added categories

- Changed Fert and Stoonmelt naming to keep more consistency across how item tiers are presented

- Changed "ship parts (basic)" to "ship parts (simple)" for sorting reasons

- Consumable names are now shown on the Quest Automation screen

- 'Hunter Upgrades' columns now condense when all upgrades for a Hunter have been bought

- Easter event 'eggs' are canonically forgotten about after the event ends (changed description)

- Changed some song names

FIXES:

- Hunter Images no longer reload every time you change tab

- Fixed speech-bubble text going off-screen when playing at smaller scales

- Fixed character Dialogue Alerts not disappearing from the tabs when they should

- Farms now visually display the seed you have growing even between reloads, and are just generally more visually consistent with the seed selection list

- Drai moves to 'Quests' tab at the right time before reload

- Made some quest name capitalization more consistent

- 'Add \[1] Moss' changed to 'Add \[1] S. Clump', since Soothing Clump is the item it ultimately uses

- Quest Log Text no longer goes offscreen

- Changed 'crevice' to 'crevasse'

- The 'have' text on the Farm's Fertilizer box should now update correctly

- Village Construction tab no longer has a yellow notification every reload

- The Refinery no longer generates infinite smoke

- Implemented some previously un-triggerable Minrah dialogue

- Settings window now visually remembers your tab size

- The menu now properly plays music, as it was intended to for months. Most likely only affected the web version, and was dependent on how quickly the game loaded

- "Looking Good" achievement now triggers correctly

- 'Other Isle' text now correctly disappears from the Hunter screen before Isle 2 is unlocked

- Farm plots no longer misalign under certain conditions

- Characters on a different Isle no longer show up on the 'Village Construction' scene

- Can no longer click on the same crafting category you already have selected (purely visual bug)

- 'Research Level' removed from Library, as it was part of an unimplemented feature (will return eventually)

- Och's missing pixels are finally in place. Maybe no one noticed this.

- Aryll's coloring is finally consistent

- Can longer change Hunter's equipment after they've auto-departed

- Hunters can now successfully rest even when they try to grab tools automatically