 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19360157 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updated to Ver.0.5.3.

  • Fixed a bug where players were charged for ingredients they didn’t consume

  • Fixed an issue where the skill "IIndomitable Spirit" and the item "Dragon Plushie" could activate simultaneously
    ("Indomitable Spirit" will now take priority)

  • Added a process to prevent freezing when obtaining a number of artifacts close to the total available

  • Changed so that auto-save will not occur immediately after loading save data

  • Adjusted cooldown times for the following skills to be shorter:

    "Charge", "Lock On", "Rage Charge", "Reckless Attack", "Heavy Impact", "Armor Break", "Magic Thorn", "Loud Shout", "High-Pressure Heat Ray", "Space Erosion", "Dragon's Rage", "Noise"

  • Increased the power of the skill “Death Roll” from "Large" to "Massive"

  • The skill "Curse" has been reclassified from Magical Attack to Special Attack
    (Special Attack is a new category; more skills will be added under it in future updates)

  • Increased the effects of items: "Giant's Bracelet", "Wind Cutter Bracelet", and "Kaleidoscope"

  • Fixed various other text and bugs

Starting next month, we expect to gradually begin adding new skills and items.

We appreciate your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3103781
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3103782
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link