Fixed a bug where players were charged for ingredients they didn’t consume

Fixed an issue where the skill "IIndomitable Spirit" and the item "Dragon Plushie" could activate simultaneously

("Indomitable Spirit" will now take priority)

Added a process to prevent freezing when obtaining a number of artifacts close to the total available

Changed so that auto-save will not occur immediately after loading save data

Adjusted cooldown times for the following skills to be shorter: "Charge", "Lock On", "Rage Charge", "Reckless Attack", "Heavy Impact", "Armor Break", "Magic Thorn", "Loud Shout", "High-Pressure Heat Ray", "Space Erosion", "Dragon's Rage", "Noise"

Increased the power of the skill “Death Roll” from "Large" to "Massive"

The skill "Curse" has been reclassified from Magical Attack to Special Attack

(Special Attack is a new category; more skills will be added under it in future updates)

Increased the effects of items: "Giant's Bracelet", "Wind Cutter Bracelet", and "Kaleidoscope"