25 July 2025 Build 19360087
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

Changes

  • Candlestick flames now use a custom wobble shader. Animates pretty nicely.

  • Candlesticks now only use one light, less are found on tables also.

  • Mat&Pull model has been made into one object instead of being multiple cubes.

  • Sun intensity fades as time moves on during sunset, should help avoid the sun from leaking through the walls.

Bugs

  • Jabberwock animation has been fixed. There were extra keyframes that preventing the animation from looping correctly.

  • Showing the UI after hiding it would bug out the floor flip animation. It'll fade in and out like normal, when entering a new floor.

  • Fancy light had incorrect shadows and created a weird square against the wall.

  • Plant pot was blocking a door in the House biome.

