Sun intensity fades as time moves on during sunset, should help avoid the sun from leaking through the walls.

Mat&Pull model has been made into one object instead of being multiple cubes.

Candlesticks now only use one light, less are found on tables also.

Candlestick flames now use a custom wobble shader. Animates pretty nicely.

Jabberwock animation has been fixed. There were extra keyframes that preventing the animation from looping correctly.

Showing the UI after hiding it would bug out the floor flip animation. It'll fade in and out like normal, when entering a new floor.

Fancy light had incorrect shadows and created a weird square against the wall.