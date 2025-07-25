Hey dungeon builders,
So after teasing you version 1.2 which includes Mac support and exciting new features, it's finally out!
NEW PLATFORM
Mac Support is here!
FEATURES
Overseer abilities (Player "skills" that can be unlocked through research and that use "mana"):
Confusion: Deals confusion to everyone in the area
Dislocation: Allows you to carry a hero and drop it anywhere you want
Greed: Steals the contents of a chest
Aggression: Turns a hero into an enemy, which turns it on its own people
Healing Touch: Heals every hero in the area
Lightning: Casts a lightning that deals damage to everything in its radius
Room themes:
There is a room theme for each realm, which also gets unlocked when the realm is unlocked
Room theme can be changed/assigned from the room info panel
New Hero class (Rogue)
Rogues dual wield the same weapon, and move much faster, and have the ability to turn invisible
New grid objects (acquired through quests):
Cave Berry
Danger Sign
Skull Spike
IMPROVEMENTS
Popularity/rating/satisfaction has been reworked:
Rating is now linked to the amount of heroes that come and the heroes' satisfaction level, and not to a percentage
Heroes' overall strength/level is now linked to max popularity (purple stars)
Heroes get progressively harder to please, but also bring more popularity
More monster limit research nodes have been added
Lowered walls are now allowed in build mode
Loot Goblin has been reworked:
Now he starts with 200 gold, and drops 5 gold every second to the chests the in the room. He can only be killed now by heroes, in which case he drops all his gold like any other monster.
Objects such as camping spot, cauldron now also give happiness
Changed vendor stats to be more useful (added "earned today" stat, replacing "total earned")
Popup upon starting day if no research node is active
Refunding grid objects does not count as income anymore in the finance panel
Room "tags" now also show in play mode, for added clarity
A section for upkeep has been added to the finance panel for survival mode
Room stats have been reworked:
Room satisfaction stat on the room panel has been replaced with the most occuring thought in the room
UI has been reworked for the room panel
"Not enough money" popup from heroes has been replaced with an image based popup
Death rate stat has been reworked to show the last 3 day average
"One-Way" toggle is not interactable when the day starts
Hero satisfaction indicators on the UI have been reworked to be more intuitive
Hero popups have been reworked:
Upon leaving the dungeon, a popup of overall hero satisfaction is displayed
Upon changes in satisfaction, a particle effect is displayed
New enchantment: "Mana Gem" for mana
AI/performance fixes
Minor visual improvements
UI/UX improvements
Balancing improvements
FIXES
Heroes/monsters getting stuck/unresponsive bug fixed
One-way doors not working properly bug fixed
Daily costs tab displaying the wrong colors bug fixed
"rooms at max beauty" quest not counting rooms properly bug fixed
Status effects (buffs/debuffs) not taking effect bug (especially attack/movement speed) fixed
More exciting features are coming soon, but in the meantime, feel free to share your feedback with us on Version 1.2.
Have fun!
