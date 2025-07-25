 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 July 2025 Build 19360071 Edited 25 July 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey dungeon builders,

So after teasing you version 1.2 which includes Mac support and exciting new features, it's finally out!

Here's the full patch notes:

NEW PLATFORM

  • Mac Support is here!

FEATURES

  • Overseer abilities (Player "skills" that can be unlocked through research and that use "mana"):

    • Confusion: Deals confusion to everyone in the area

    • Dislocation: Allows you to carry a hero and drop it anywhere you want

    • Greed: Steals the contents of a chest

    • Aggression: Turns a hero into an enemy, which turns it on its own people

    • Healing Touch: Heals every hero in the area

    • Lightning: Casts a lightning that deals damage to everything in its radius

  • Room themes:

    • There is a room theme for each realm, which also gets unlocked when the realm is unlocked

    • Room theme can be changed/assigned from the room info panel

  • New Hero class (Rogue)

    • Rogues dual wield the same weapon, and move much faster, and have the ability to turn invisible

  • New grid objects (acquired through quests):

    • Cave Berry

    • Danger Sign

    • Skull Spike

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Popularity/rating/satisfaction has been reworked:

    • Rating is now linked to the amount of heroes that come and the heroes' satisfaction level, and not to a percentage

    • Heroes' overall strength/level is now linked to max popularity (purple stars)

    • Heroes get progressively harder to please, but also bring more popularity

  • More monster limit research nodes have been added

  • Lowered walls are now allowed in build mode

  • Loot Goblin has been reworked:

    • Now he starts with 200 gold, and drops 5 gold every second to the chests the in the room. He can only be killed now by heroes, in which case he drops all his gold like any other monster.

  • Objects such as camping spot, cauldron now also give happiness

  • Changed vendor stats to be more useful (added "earned today" stat, replacing "total earned")

  • Popup upon starting day if no research node is active

  • Refunding grid objects does not count as income anymore in the finance panel

  • Room "tags" now also show in play mode, for added clarity

  • A section for upkeep has been added to the finance panel for survival mode

  • Room stats have been reworked:

    • Room satisfaction stat on the room panel has been replaced with the most occuring thought in the room

    • UI has been reworked for the room panel

  • "Not enough money" popup from heroes has been replaced with an image based popup

  • Death rate stat has been reworked to show the last 3 day average

  • "One-Way" toggle is not interactable when the day starts

  • Hero satisfaction indicators on the UI have been reworked to be more intuitive

  • Hero popups have been reworked:

    • Upon leaving the dungeon, a popup of overall hero satisfaction is displayed

    • Upon changes in satisfaction, a particle effect is displayed

  • New enchantment: "Mana Gem" for mana

  • AI/performance fixes

  • Minor visual improvements

  • UI/UX improvements

  • Balancing improvements


FIXES

  • Heroes/monsters getting stuck/unresponsive bug fixed

  • One-way doors not working properly bug fixed

  • Daily costs tab displaying the wrong colors bug fixed

  • "rooms at max beauty" quest not counting rooms properly bug fixed

  • Status effects (buffs/debuffs) not taking effect bug (especially attack/movement speed) fixed

More exciting features are coming soon, but in the meantime, feel free to share your feedback with us on Version 1.2.
Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2400771
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2400772
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link