Bringing some more bug fixes and requested content in this update today. Improved roof building processes, and doors are finally here along with a nicer way to close doors/gates.
Fixes:
Fixed roof pieces like rafters and clay tiles colliding with other nearby roof pieces, preventing placement
Fixed item and building placement not taking the current visible floor into account, making the green placement outline snap to a higher floor than you were on
Fixed raft collision calculation so that climbing on top of the raft out of the water is now possible in more cases
Fixed cases where some planted mushrooms would decay and disappear due to entering a new growth stage that places them slightly out of the trigger range of the roof above
Fixed bad calculation for the player character's active floor that would cause the 1st floor to be triggered when standing on the 2nd floor
Fixed bad distance calculation that would prevent stick rafters from being placed between very far apart (but still valid) stick posts
Fixed new games having a bunch of dried out plants in the starting area due to a bad temperature check in the first frame of the game
Fixed leaves not disappearing for co-op joining players when trees are felled
Dragging to medical items with controller no longer breaks health menu state
Clove poultice no longer infinitely duplicates itself when used
Knives no longer give a strange failure message when attempting to treat leeches through the item context menu
Fixed "no injuries" text not disappearing when an injury appears in the health menu UI
Fixed a bunch of internal errors that could slow down performance
Additions
Added door that can be placed in doorways
Added new "close" interaction for doors and gates that will close them automatically without needing to push them closed physically
Added straight stairs piece that aligns to the middle of beams, making stairs-to-doorway setups better
Added "inner corner lumber rafters" that can connect 3 higher points with one lower point to make a corner roof piece
Added stockpile support for lumber
Injury UI now shows progress bar based on medical action progress
Balance
Reworked hostile creature spawning to have a shorter default delay (5 minutes -> 2 minutes), and extra logic to prioritize spawning hostile creatures if all have despawned due to the player walking around the world quickly
Increased injury treatment rate and medical item effectiveness during sleep
Decreased injury dirtiness accumulation during sleep
Other changes
Changed clay bowl making task so it can be skipped
Placing walls now stretches the mesh along the same vertical level instead of snapping to terrain further away from the camera
Added ability to burn spent pine leaf bandages
Added a change to the current shown floor when placing a roof above the floor you are on so that the new roof will immediately be interactable
