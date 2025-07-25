Bringing some more bug fixes and requested content in this update today. Improved roof building processes, and doors are finally here along with a nicer way to close doors/gates.

Fixes:

Fixed roof pieces like rafters and clay tiles colliding with other nearby roof pieces, preventing placement

Fixed item and building placement not taking the current visible floor into account, making the green placement outline snap to a higher floor than you were on

Fixed raft collision calculation so that climbing on top of the raft out of the water is now possible in more cases

Fixed cases where some planted mushrooms would decay and disappear due to entering a new growth stage that places them slightly out of the trigger range of the roof above

Fixed bad calculation for the player character's active floor that would cause the 1st floor to be triggered when standing on the 2nd floor

Fixed bad distance calculation that would prevent stick rafters from being placed between very far apart (but still valid) stick posts

Fixed new games having a bunch of dried out plants in the starting area due to a bad temperature check in the first frame of the game

Fixed leaves not disappearing for co-op joining players when trees are felled

Dragging to medical items with controller no longer breaks health menu state

Clove poultice no longer infinitely duplicates itself when used

Knives no longer give a strange failure message when attempting to treat leeches through the item context menu

Fixed "no injuries" text not disappearing when an injury appears in the health menu UI