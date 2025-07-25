 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19360058 Edited 25 July 2025 – 15:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bringing some more bug fixes and requested content in this update today. Improved roof building processes, and doors are finally here along with a nicer way to close doors/gates.

Fixes:

  • Fixed roof pieces like rafters and clay tiles colliding with other nearby roof pieces, preventing placement

  • Fixed item and building placement not taking the current visible floor into account, making the green placement outline snap to a higher floor than you were on

  • Fixed raft collision calculation so that climbing on top of the raft out of the water is now possible in more cases

  • Fixed cases where some planted mushrooms would decay and disappear due to entering a new growth stage that places them slightly out of the trigger range of the roof above

  • Fixed bad calculation for the player character's active floor that would cause the 1st floor to be triggered when standing on the 2nd floor

  • Fixed bad distance calculation that would prevent stick rafters from being placed between very far apart (but still valid) stick posts

  • Fixed new games having a bunch of dried out plants in the starting area due to a bad temperature check in the first frame of the game

  • Fixed leaves not disappearing for co-op joining players when trees are felled

  • Dragging to medical items with controller no longer breaks health menu state

  • Clove poultice no longer infinitely duplicates itself when used

  • Knives no longer give a strange failure message when attempting to treat leeches through the item context menu

  • Fixed "no injuries" text not disappearing when an injury appears in the health menu UI

  • Fixed a bunch of internal errors that could slow down performance

Additions

  • Added door that can be placed in doorways

  • Added new "close" interaction for doors and gates that will close them automatically without needing to push them closed physically

  • Added straight stairs piece that aligns to the middle of beams, making stairs-to-doorway setups better

  • Added "inner corner lumber rafters" that can connect 3 higher points with one lower point to make a corner roof piece

  • Added stockpile support for lumber

  • Injury UI now shows progress bar based on medical action progress

Balance

  • Reworked hostile creature spawning to have a shorter default delay (5 minutes -> 2 minutes), and extra logic to prioritize spawning hostile creatures if all have despawned due to the player walking around the world quickly

  • Increased injury treatment rate and medical item effectiveness during sleep

  • Decreased injury dirtiness accumulation during sleep

Other changes

  • Changed clay bowl making task so it can be skipped

  • Placing walls now stretches the mesh along the same vertical level instead of snapping to terrain further away from the camera

  • Added ability to burn spent pine leaf bandages

  • Added a change to the current shown floor when placing a roof above the floor you are on so that the new roof will immediately be interactable

