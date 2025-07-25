 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19360048 Edited 25 July 2025 – 15:19:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Vikings! ːNA_Crystalː

 

Summer discount

Nordic Ashes own summer sale starts today! For 14 days, all our products will have a discounted price to celebrate summer!

 

Fixes

Here are a few things we’ve fixed too:

  • If the healing Shrine reset while receiving the healing spheres, they would become bugged.

  • The Tower's Endless mode would not unlock the first time if you completed Hardcore and then switched to Enldess.

  • The deity’s projectile no longer keeps spinning.

  • There was an action in the input settings that didn't display text.

  • You can now skip the chest opening animation with the mouse.

 

Physical Editions

We also wanted to share some news! Nintendo Switch and PS5 Standard and Collector’s Edition are available for preorder!!

You can find all the info in this post:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2068280/announcements/detail/526475421347217538?snr=2___

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2068281
macOS Depot 2068282
Linux Depot 2068283
