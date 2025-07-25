 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19360042 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Join the beta test before the update launch.

To try the BETA, please follow these steps:
Open Steam
Right-click on Age of History 3 in your library
Select Properties
Go to the BETAS tab
From the "Beta participation" drop-down list, choose "betatests"
Wait for the game files to update. If nothing happens, restart the Steam client
Launch the game

Unions

New diplomacy option: Form Union
If a union proposal is accepted, the Civilizations will merge into one.



Here you can see how it works:


New values for:
game/gameValues/GV_Diplomacy.json

DIPLOMACY_UNION_COST: 25,
MAX_UNIONS: 1,

Have fun!

Changed depots in betatests branch

Windows Depot 2772751
