0.6.7 - Sound effects



* Added: exit dialog when quitting the game.

* Added: ui navigation and buttons sound effects

* Changed: a lot of new sound effects.

* Changed: can press esc/back to escape from upgrades scroll in outcome window now, that window needs some work for sure but at least the normal esc reaction works now.



0.6.6 - Demo WIP



* Added: Icons for steam and discord links.

* Changed: Show outcome window with game stats when quitting.