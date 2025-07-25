 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19360028 Edited 25 July 2025 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
0.6.7 - Sound effects

* Added: exit dialog when quitting the game.
* Added: ui navigation and buttons sound effects
* Changed: a lot of new sound effects.
* Changed: can press esc/back to escape from upgrades scroll in outcome window now, that window needs some work for sure but at least the normal esc reaction works now.

0.6.6 - Demo WIP

* Added: Icons for steam and discord links.
* Changed: Show outcome window with game stats when quitting.

