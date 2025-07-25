The specific contents of the update are as follows:
- Optimization: Updated the photo albums, replacing some old photos. Each girl now has 21 photos.
- Adjustment: Photo albums are no longer obtained as achievement rewards; they have been moved to level rewards.
- Adjustment: Now ordinary zombies will also drop costume styles. The portion that should be obtained will be compensated according to the number of zombies killed.
- Fix: The proportion of photo prints on the ground during battles was incorrect.
- Others: Some minor UI adjustments.
Changed files in this update