25 July 2025 Build 19359884 Edited 25 July 2025 – 15:19:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V1.2.0 Update Notes July 24, 2025

The specific contents of the update are as follows:
  • Optimization: Updated the photo albums, replacing some old photos. Each girl now has 21 photos.
  • Adjustment: Photo albums are no longer obtained as achievement rewards; they have been moved to level rewards.
  • Adjustment: Now ordinary zombies will also drop costume styles. The portion that should be obtained will be compensated according to the number of zombies killed.
  • Fix: The proportion of photo prints on the ground during battles was incorrect.
  • Others: Some minor UI adjustments.

