 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19359880 Edited 25 July 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.6 is in!

Object Art

We implemented all the missing art for the objects we wanted for the upcoming demo! We hope you'll enjoy this nice addition.

From now on and until we release our first official demo in october, we'll host object creation contest on our social networks and our Discord! Join in to give us your ideas! The first winner is a delicious Chocolat Bar:

Events

In some regions you'll notice new information about effects that take place when you're there. Beware!

Health Update

We reworked how Life Points are lost to avoid abrupt game over. Let us know what you think!

Anomalies

Some items (such as the chocolate) come from another timeline and are obtained by interacting by Anomalies in the world. Can you find all of these technologically advanced objects?

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3664332
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link