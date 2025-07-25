Update 0.6 is in!

Object Art

We implemented all the missing art for the objects we wanted for the upcoming demo! We hope you'll enjoy this nice addition.

From now on and until we release our first official demo in october, we'll host object creation contest on our social networks and our Discord! Join in to give us your ideas! The first winner is a delicious Chocolat Bar:

Events

In some regions you'll notice new information about effects that take place when you're there. Beware!

Health Update

We reworked how Life Points are lost to avoid abrupt game over. Let us know what you think!

Anomalies

Some items (such as the chocolate) come from another timeline and are obtained by interacting by Anomalies in the world. Can you find all of these technologically advanced objects?