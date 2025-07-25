 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19359812 Edited 25 July 2025 – 14:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Protector/Protectorate Mechanic: due to abuse of the happiness system, the happiness adjust for the protectorate entering a relationship has been lowered to +3% (from +15%).
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Maintenance: improved text rendering performance.
  • Maintenance: Droid Billing updated to latest version 8.0.0.
  • Maintenance: proguard rules updated (to remove warnings).
  • Maintenance: more detailed information of Droid version.
  • Maintenance: date/time validation with stacktrace if day is wrong (to locate source).
  • Bugfix: chess engine was wrongly sorting move eval and crashed.
  • Bugfix: Creating multiplayer games didn't properly load the assets showing characters instead.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Age of Conquest IV Depot WIN64 Depot 314972
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Age of Conquest IV Depot MAC64 Depot 314973
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Age of Conquest IV Depot LIN64 Depot 314975
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link