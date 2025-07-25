- Protector/Protectorate Mechanic: due to abuse of the happiness system, the happiness adjust for the protectorate entering a relationship has been lowered to +3% (from +15%).
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Maintenance: improved text rendering performance.
- Maintenance: Droid Billing updated to latest version 8.0.0.
- Maintenance: proguard rules updated (to remove warnings).
- Maintenance: more detailed information of Droid version.
- Maintenance: date/time validation with stacktrace if day is wrong (to locate source).
- Bugfix: chess engine was wrongly sorting move eval and crashed.
- Bugfix: Creating multiplayer games didn't properly load the assets showing characters instead.
Update 4.49.395 - Balancing Protector Mechanic
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Age of Conquest IV Depot WIN64 Depot 314972
macOS 64-bit Age of Conquest IV Depot MAC64 Depot 314973
Linux 64-bit Age of Conquest IV Depot LIN64 Depot 314975
