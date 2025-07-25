- Added options to enable Vsync
- Dialogue responses can now be selected using hotkeys
- Added new fur type for the Lynx form (Supporter Pack only)
- Added more in-game hints
Improvements
- Major architectural change to tree rendering:
The old GPU instanced indirect tree system has been replaced with a fully data-oriented approach using Unity’s Entities system (ECS). This improves culling, batching, and logic control of vegetation, offering significatly better performance and more flexibility for gameplay features.
- Updated lighting and atmosphere in the Prologue
- Many general visual improvements
Changed files in this update