25 July 2025 Build 19359526 Edited 25 July 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
New Features
  • Added options to enable Vsync
  • Dialogue responses can now be selected using hotkeys
  • Added new fur type for the Lynx form (Supporter Pack only)
  • Added more in-game hints


Improvements
  • Major architectural change to tree rendering:
    The old GPU instanced indirect tree system has been replaced with a fully data-oriented approach using Unity’s Entities system (ECS). This improves culling, batching, and logic control of vegetation, offering significatly better performance and more flexibility for gameplay features.
  • Updated lighting and atmosphere in the Prologue
  • Many general visual improvements

