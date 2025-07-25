 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19359486 Edited 25 July 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Updated various UI elements across the game

- Added a "Repair All Ships" button

- Added helpful tips accessible from the main menu and pause screen

- Minor bug fixes and improvements

