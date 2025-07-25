 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19359463 Edited 25 July 2025 – 14:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGED

  • The Restart Planet option now requires confirmation (your plea is heard, hatifnat)

BALANCE

  • Cottonmouth is now amphibious. Micro slots down to 2 from 3.

  • Spoonbill now triggers on adjacent Animals.

  • Bearded Dragons cannot be eaten anymore. They're now cool pets. (Thank you for showing the error of our ways, Ullissen)

  • Alligator Animal boost down to 15% from 25%. Bio cost up to 9.

  • Rib Fruit Mangroove power up to 100 from 50.

FIXES

  • Labradorite now correctly is a gem

  • Watermelon is an Undergrowth, not a Tree

  • Added Micro Charges to Butterfly Garden description

  • Fixed possibility to click both 'Continue' and 'Reuse Cosmic Seed' in main menu.

  • Removed shortly visible carrot icons during project creation.

  • Fixed Zoo project icon.

  • Fixed some achievement icons and their star counts

TEXT FIXES

  • Added missing translations

  • Clarified Great Nation era unlock condition text

  • Text fix for Unique tag rules

  • Text fix for Evil Hideout project rule

Changed files in this update

