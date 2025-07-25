CHANGED
The Restart Planet option now requires confirmation (your plea is heard, hatifnat)
BALANCE
Cottonmouth is now amphibious. Micro slots down to 2 from 3.
Spoonbill now triggers on adjacent Animals.
Bearded Dragons cannot be eaten anymore. They're now cool pets. (Thank you for showing the error of our ways, Ullissen)
Alligator Animal boost down to 15% from 25%. Bio cost up to 9.
Rib Fruit Mangroove power up to 100 from 50.
FIXES
Labradorite now correctly is a gem
Watermelon is an Undergrowth, not a Tree
Added Micro Charges to Butterfly Garden description
Fixed possibility to click both 'Continue' and 'Reuse Cosmic Seed' in main menu.
Removed shortly visible carrot icons during project creation.
Fixed Zoo project icon.
Fixed some achievement icons and their star counts
TEXT FIXES
Added missing translations
Clarified Great Nation era unlock condition text
Text fix for Unique tag rules
Text fix for Evil Hideout project rule
