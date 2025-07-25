The Restart Planet option now requires confirmation (your plea is heard, hatifnat)

Cottonmouth is now amphibious. Micro slots down to 2 from 3.

Spoonbill now triggers on adjacent Animals.

Bearded Dragons cannot be eaten anymore. They're now cool pets. (Thank you for showing the error of our ways, Ullissen)

Alligator Animal boost down to 15% from 25%. Bio cost up to 9.