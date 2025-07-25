 Skip to content
25 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

📢 Update Notes

Customizable Difficulty
We’ve added the option to customize your gameplay experience. You can now adjust the following settings to match your preferred level of challenge:

  • Setup time

  • Hunt duration

  • Fingerprint duration

  • Frequency of ghost activity

  • Sanity drain rate

  • Number of hiding spots

  • Starting state of the fusebox

  • Hunt grace period

  • Hunt continuation after a player is killed

  • Number of evidences

  • Sanity restored by soda

  • Ghost changing its favorite room

  • Shady Dealer shop refresh option

Minigame Updates

  • Emma Minigame: Puppet’s movement speed has been reduced.

  • Margareth Minigame: Hunt trigger cycles have been adjusted.

Item Pricing
We’ve made balance changes to the prices of:

  • G.R.I.D Projector

  • Metal Detector

  • Cross

Objectives
New optional objectives have been added to offer more variety during missions.

Linux Build
The Linux version of the game is now live!

Thanks for being part of the journey.
We’d love to hear what you think, join our Discord to share feedback, suggestions, or just say hi!

