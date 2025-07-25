📢 Update Notes

Customizable Difficulty

We’ve added the option to customize your gameplay experience. You can now adjust the following settings to match your preferred level of challenge:

Setup time

Hunt duration

Fingerprint duration

Frequency of ghost activity

Sanity drain rate

Number of hiding spots

Starting state of the fusebox

Hunt grace period

Hunt continuation after a player is killed

Number of evidences

Sanity restored by soda

Ghost changing its favorite room

Shady Dealer shop refresh option

Minigame Updates

Emma Minigame : Puppet’s movement speed has been reduced.

Margareth Minigame: Hunt trigger cycles have been adjusted.

Item Pricing

We’ve made balance changes to the prices of:

G.R.I.D Projector

Metal Detector

Cross

Objectives

New optional objectives have been added to offer more variety during missions.

Linux Build

The Linux version of the game is now live!

Thanks for being part of the journey.

We’d love to hear what you think, join our Discord to share feedback, suggestions, or just say hi!