Customizable Difficulty
We’ve added the option to customize your gameplay experience. You can now adjust the following settings to match your preferred level of challenge:
Setup time
Hunt duration
Fingerprint duration
Frequency of ghost activity
Sanity drain rate
Number of hiding spots
Starting state of the fusebox
Hunt grace period
Hunt continuation after a player is killed
Number of evidences
Sanity restored by soda
Ghost changing its favorite room
Shady Dealer shop refresh option
Minigame Updates
Emma Minigame: Puppet’s movement speed has been reduced.
Margareth Minigame: Hunt trigger cycles have been adjusted.
Item Pricing
We’ve made balance changes to the prices of:
G.R.I.D Projector
Metal Detector
Cross
Objectives
New optional objectives have been added to offer more variety during missions.
Linux Build
The Linux version of the game is now live!
Thanks for being part of the journey.
We’d love to hear what you think, join our Discord to share feedback, suggestions, or just say hi!
