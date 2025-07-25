hello everyone! Recently, "Dragon Road" launched a historic discount on Little Black Box, and players actively participated and stocked up, setting a record of over 1000 daily sales! Due to the recent significant increase in players, many game bugs have emerged. After the author's patient collection and timely optimization, the early bugs have been rectified!

As a treasure game based on open world infinite exploration, survival production foundation, construction defense enhancement, and soul RPG battles, "Dragon Road" adheres to the original intention of integrating knowledge and action to bring conscience, and upholds the mission of creating a domestically produced independent game masterpiece that is widely accepted by players, creating a world intangible cultural heritage, and promoting Wang Yangming's philosophy to the world. The author continuously researches and optimizes, and the bug fixes are as follows:

1. Optimize the player's weapon installation module. If the advanced construction system encounters a player loading or unloading weapons, the system will default to attack mode instead of retaining the advanced construction system UI screen as in the previous version;

2. The problem of not being able to save to cloud storage after optimizing the screen resolution setting in the system settings;

3. Optimize the drug quick storage mechanism. The original quick storage creator intentionally set one bottle of medicine to be stored in one compartment, and drank medicine quickly by pressing U. According to player requirements, it has now been modified to store a maximum of 99 bottles per compartment (this limit can be adjusted at any time);

4. The inertia sliding motion of the player when running suddenly stopped has been actively optimized based on the player's suggestions. Now, slow jogging does not involve sliding steps, only sliding steps are performed when running suddenly stopped;

5. Fixed a bug where players driving boats or fishing boats with the R key would crash;

6. Optimize the task management system. The original restriction only displayed the last 5 unfinished tasks. According to player requirements, the task restriction has been completely lifted and a list box has been added to display all unfinished tasks. You can press T to select which task is the current task;

7. Optimize or fix several other minor bugs.