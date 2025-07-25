It should make the game run faster during combat. It also fixes a number of bugs and issues, and helps with module creation.
- Added code optimisations to make the game run faster particularly when starting combat on a large map, when a character falls down over several squares, when terrain spells have been used, or when mousing over inaccessible squares. I had to look into this because of the huge "Crossroad Castle" map featured in the upcoming module The Dark Arena.
- Fixed a bug concerning the enemy AI for line and cone spells and special abilities. Also fixed a bug with the AI processing of the spell Boulder Strike.
- Mousing over the headline of the Floor Items/Container Items box in the Inventory Screen will display the name of the container in the tooltip. This may be useful if the text doesn't fit within the box. Also fixed a tooltip display issue with the Party Items box (that one isn't affected by pushing the space bar).
- Fixed a tooltip display issue when mousing over an item located on an obstacle square.
- Fixed an issue with large creatures sometimes taking falling damage during their normal movement in combat when they shouldn't.
- Fixed an issue with large creatures incorrectly threatening (or being threatened by) other creatures on a different altitude, due to one of the squares covered by the large creature.
- Fixed a source of crashes when a scene script adds a new combat participant who also has a scene script. Only the initial combat participants can have a scene script or defeat script; any extra scene scripts brought by additional combat participants will be ignored.
- For playtesting, fixed a bug with the "Shift + WIN" shortcut which occurred when used after a creature has been swallowed whole.
- Improved the "Event Move" script command to allow moving a character to a position stored in variables. For example, you can put in the command's character field "{My Character}/{Target Position X},{Target Position Y}". You can use this to have one of the party members move to a certain position, wait for a little while, and then move back to his original position.
- Fixed display issues when a script has several "Event Move" instructions in a row. Previously, the display would scroll back to the party leader after each "Event Move" instruction.
- The script command to hide or show an activable zone now has an extra option to do so without updating sound and particle effects (which also resets current sound effects). For this purpose, you can select the command's new option "Hidden status without effects update".
- Images associated with activable zones will now be displayed according to map colours. This means that custom map colours, set in the "Edit Map Data" screen of the Module Editor, will also apply to these images.
