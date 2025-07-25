We're decided to gather all the patches and updates we made in the first two days of release in one post for both efficiency and readability. So here we go:

Chill and Regular mode balancing & optimizations.

Fixed some missing localizations on building descriptions.

Fixed the bug that causes mode selection disappearing.

Fixed the main menu Ruinland selection bug.

Fixed the welcome screen is shown in wrong language.

Fixed wrong dialogues in the Tutorial.

Fixed the bug that causes game to be locked in the 15th turn.

Fixed the mispronunciation in the Korean language.

Fixed the bug that causes Noland map towers doesn't load progression when they are first loaded

Fixed the random softlock problem after tasks in tutorial. - (Not the perfect placement task yet, we are working on it)

Fixed Ruinland's improper collisions.

Fixed Noland's improper collision of columns.

Fixed the building selection softlock.

Fixed the occasional inaccurate language selection setting in the settings menu.

Fixed the inaccurate sound level between ingame / menu settings.