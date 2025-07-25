 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19359391 Edited 25 July 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're decided to gather all the patches and updates we made in the first two days of release in one post for both efficiency and readability. So here we go:

  • Chill and Regular mode balancing & optimizations.

  • Fixed some missing localizations on building descriptions.

  • Fixed the bug that causes mode selection disappearing.

  • Fixed the main menu Ruinland selection bug.

  • Fixed the welcome screen is shown in wrong language.

  • Fixed wrong dialogues in the Tutorial.

  • Fixed the bug that causes game to be locked in the 15th turn.

  • Fixed the mispronunciation in the Korean language.

  • Fixed the bug that causes Noland map towers doesn't load progression when they are first loaded

  • Fixed the random softlock problem after tasks in tutorial. - (Not the perfect placement task yet, we are working on it)

  • Fixed Ruinland's improper collisions.

  • Fixed Noland's improper collision of columns.

  • Fixed the building selection softlock.

  • Fixed the occasional inaccurate language selection setting in the settings menu.

  • Fixed the inaccurate sound level between ingame / menu settings.

  • Fixed the bug that causes the buildings can not be unlocked from the blueprint menu in certain situations.

Issues That We're Still Investigating:

  • Tutorial Perfect Placement Softlock

  • Noland Save / Load Issues

  • General Economical Crisis issues regarding to saving and loading

Changed files in this update

Depot 2094911
  • Loading history…
Depot 2094912
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link