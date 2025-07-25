This patch fixes a couple of more issues reported recently by the community. Overall, the update is very close to being finished and formally released.
'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed bad placement of several lights on Police Precinct
- fixed one of the lights not being controlled by a breaker box on Road to Police Precinct
'INTRAVENOUS' (IV1 REMASTER) CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed the bathtub on Steve's House being walkable
BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed incorrect magwell weapon mod rendering on AK-107
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
