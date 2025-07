Social media

Hey folks!This patch fixes a couple of more issues reported recently by the community. Overall, the update is very close to being finished and formally released.- fixed bad placement of several lights on Police Precinct- fixed one of the lights not being controlled by a breaker box on Road to Police Precinct- fixed the bathtub on Steve's House being walkable- fixed incorrect magwell weapon mod rendering on AK-107Remember to report any issues you run into! Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!