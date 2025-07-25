 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19359355 Edited 25 July 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This patch fixes a couple of more issues reported recently by the community. Overall, the update is very close to being finished and formally released.

'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed bad placement of several lights on Police Precinct
- fixed one of the lights not being controlled by a breaker box on Road to Police Precinct

'INTRAVENOUS' (IV1 REMASTER) CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed the bathtub on Steve's House being walkable

BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed incorrect magwell weapon mod rendering on AK-107

Remember to report any issues you run into!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Social media

Twitter
Discord community
YouTube

Changed depots in version140 branch

View more data in app history for build 19359355
Depot 2608271
Windows DLC 3391540 Depot 3391540
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link