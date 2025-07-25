Patch Notes

Changed Parsley to Parsnip.

Changed the Pick-Up amount for Gatherers from 5 to a range of 4 to 8.

Changed the way you add or remove items from Market.

You can no longer sell your unique blueprints.

Added camera smoothing in the Accessibility settings – allows the camera to either stay fixed or follow the player.

Added a Resource Icon to the Explorer Recruitment description.

Added a "! Warning" above a Carrier’s head when they can’t reach the Warehouse.

Added a "! Warning" above a Farmer’s head when they can’t reach their home.

Reduced the time it takes for a worker to arrive at the Recruitment Tent from 7 days to 5 days.

Fixed an issue where Farmers could water crops that were not properly connected to farmland or roads.

Fixed an edge case where a Farmer wouldn’t select a new crop to plant if their current target was unreachable.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for a missing bridge connection wouldn’t show when hovering over the bridge.

Fixed an issue where Carriers wouldn’t deliver items if roads were not fully connected.