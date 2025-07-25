Patch Notes
Changed Parsley to Parsnip.
Changed the Pick-Up amount for Gatherers from 5 to a range of 4 to 8.
Changed the way you add or remove items from Market.
You can no longer sell your unique blueprints.
Added camera smoothing in the Accessibility settings – allows the camera to either stay fixed or follow the player.
Added a Resource Icon to the Explorer Recruitment description.
Added a "! Warning" above a Carrier’s head when they can’t reach the Warehouse.
Added a "! Warning" above a Farmer’s head when they can’t reach their home.
Reduced the time it takes for a worker to arrive at the Recruitment Tent from 7 days to 5 days.
Fixed an issue where Farmers could water crops that were not properly connected to farmland or roads.
Fixed an edge case where a Farmer wouldn’t select a new crop to plant if their current target was unreachable.
Fixed an issue where the tooltip for a missing bridge connection wouldn’t show when hovering over the bridge.
Fixed an issue where Carriers wouldn’t deliver items if roads were not fully connected.
Fixed an edge case where Gatherers would get stuck trying to gather a crop they couldn’t reach.
