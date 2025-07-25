 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19359354 Edited 25 July 2025 – 14:52:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Changed Parsley to Parsnip.

  • Changed the Pick-Up amount for Gatherers from 5 to a range of 4 to 8.

  • Changed the way you add or remove items from Market.

  • You can no longer sell your unique blueprints.

  • Added camera smoothing in the Accessibility settings – allows the camera to either stay fixed or follow the player.

  • Added a Resource Icon to the Explorer Recruitment description.

  • Added a "! Warning" above a Carrier’s head when they can’t reach the Warehouse.

  • Added a "! Warning" above a Farmer’s head when they can’t reach their home.

  • Reduced the time it takes for a worker to arrive at the Recruitment Tent from 7 days to 5 days.

  • Fixed an issue where Farmers could water crops that were not properly connected to farmland or roads.

  • Fixed an edge case where a Farmer wouldn’t select a new crop to plant if their current target was unreachable.

  • Fixed an issue where the tooltip for a missing bridge connection wouldn’t show when hovering over the bridge.

  • Fixed an issue where Carriers wouldn’t deliver items if roads were not fully connected.

  • Fixed an edge case where Gatherers would get stuck trying to gather a crop they couldn’t reach.

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 2795091
  • Loading history…
Windows macOS 64-bit Depot 2795092
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link