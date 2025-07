War Robots: Frontiers servers are scheduled to enter maintenance at the following time:

Maintenance Time: 31/07/2025 at 07:00 UTC

Estimated Downtime: 3 hours

The game servers will be inaccessible during this time. Keep an eye on our official social channels and Discord for further updates, and to find out when War Robots: Frontiers servers are live again.



Thank you for your patience!





Follow MY.GAMES on Steam