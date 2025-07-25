 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19359265
Optimizations

  • Shortened trigger time for Fox Spirit healing quest (talk to her and don’t attack—event triggers the next day)

  • Adjusted selling prices for certain fish

  • Added description when checking on injured Xuezhu lying in bed

  • If you kill the Fox Spirit and speak honestly to Xiaopai at Xuezhu’s grave, you’ll receive bonus items

  • Added dismantling hint when approaching ruins structures

Fixes

  • Fixed several crash issues

  • Fixed issue preventing exit from Liucai’s room after midnight

  • Fixed Xiaopai portrait disappearing when entering the exploded Guanding

  • Fixed Fox Spirit's suspicious facial expression glitch

  • Fixed fuel not returning when campfire is dismantled

  • Fixed plants revived by Spring Water immediately withering

  • Fixed minimap not showing cracks after triggering Snow Mountain Boss plot

  • Fixed static noise when opening UI near animals

  • Restored hand-held item animations after leaving Spring

  • Fixed no light effect when building a campfire at night

