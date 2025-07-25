Optimizations
Shortened trigger time for Fox Spirit healing quest (talk to her and don’t attack—event triggers the next day)
Adjusted selling prices for certain fish
Added description when checking on injured Xuezhu lying in bed
If you kill the Fox Spirit and speak honestly to Xiaopai at Xuezhu’s grave, you’ll receive bonus items
Added dismantling hint when approaching ruins structures
Fixes
Fixed several crash issues
Fixed issue preventing exit from Liucai’s room after midnight
Fixed Xiaopai portrait disappearing when entering the exploded Guanding
Fixed Fox Spirit's suspicious facial expression glitch
Fixed fuel not returning when campfire is dismantled
Fixed plants revived by Spring Water immediately withering
Fixed minimap not showing cracks after triggering Snow Mountain Boss plot
Fixed static noise when opening UI near animals
Restored hand-held item animations after leaving Spring
Fixed no light effect when building a campfire at night
