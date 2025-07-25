 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19359231
Update notes via Steam Community
- The building panel will expand vertically when more options are available, removing the need to scroll.
- Once the statue is fully uncovered in Endless Mode, it will unlock the ability to purchase blue shards and books.
- Added the option to have up to three save games.
- Peon cost will be cap at 9,000,000.
- Updated the tooltip for the ending button.

