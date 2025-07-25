- The building panel will expand vertically when more options are available, removing the need to scroll.
- Once the statue is fully uncovered in Endless Mode, it will unlock the ability to purchase blue shards and books.
- Added the option to have up to three save games.
- Peon cost will be cap at 9,000,000.
- Updated the tooltip for the ending button.
Fill Up The Hole V1.07
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update